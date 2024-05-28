Only one supermarket kept prices steady between April and May

A regular monthly price inspection of a series of products in local supermarkets has found that in general, only one store kept the prices stable since the last inspection a month ago, the Consumer Council (CC) shows in their most recent report on the topic.

According to the CC, only the Tai Fung supermarket located at Jardim Triangular da Areia Preta has maintained the prices of 108 products of common use to the household, including rice, noodles, canned foods, beverages, and personal hygiene products, among others.

For this reason, this store was classified by the CC as the “cheapest” in Macau.

The ranking is followed by a large number of stores (30) from the local brand “Royal” that presented the best price in all but one product, scoring 107 points.

In third place was the San Miu store of the La Baie Du Noble building, followed immediately by the San Miu store of Seac Pai Van.

Other San Miu, as well as branches of Lee Fong supermarkets, scored mixed results respectively in seventh, eighth, and ninth positions. The Top 10 closed with five stores from the chain Sunsco.

Among the most expensive and with more price increases in the products in analysis were several stores on the Vang Kei as well as Seng Cheong brands, with the last taking places 22 and 23 and the first the 25th position of the ranking.

The most expensive store in analysis for this month was Tai Chon (Pak Wai) with a score of just six points.

According to the CC, in the analysis were a total of 103 stores and a total of 600 goods and products divided into 14 categories.

The CC also noted that citizens can search on their page or mobile application for the “Cheaper Supermarkets” listing, as well as, the listing of products in which the CC found a price gap of over 50% between stores, for the reference of the public.

In a different price inspection from the same entity, the inspectors found no differences in the prices of eight popular bakery products from the previous inspection with all the prices remaining stable from the previous month. In this case, a total of 75 bakery stores were surveyed.

As the Times reported yesterday, according to the Statistics and Census Service the Composite Consumer Price Index for April rose by 0.92% year-on-year.

This indicator provides a reference for the general inflation in Macau.