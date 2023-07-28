Only the CE may handle ‘state secrets’ matters

Only the Chief Executive (CE) has the authority to handle matters classified as state secrets by state-authorized entities, including determining that some matters are to be considered state secrets, as well as setting and extending the period of confidentiality and declassification conditions, the president of the First Standing Committee of the Legislative Assembly (AL), Ella Lei said yesterday after a meeting in which the committee was analyzing the State Secrets bill.

Lei noted that the bill establishes that only the CE can perform these tasks, which cannot be delegated to other members of the government.

The lawmaker and president of the AL Committee said that the new text of the bill also clarifies the penalties to be enforced against those failing to meet their responsibilities, including the confidentially around some matters that are to be turned into state secrets.

The new text of the bill also clarifies that matters that by nature must be disclosed to the population (as they are part of their life or carry important information related to it) can never be classified as state secrets.

Contrary to other laws, this bill does not have a specific timeframe for entering into force, Lei said, advancing that according to the government explanation only after the law is approved by the AL will a time be set for its enforcement. This date will take into account the need for a time period to inform all government departments of the rules and procedures.