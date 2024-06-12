Organized crime gang arrested for street heist

The Judiciary Police (PJ) has arrested four suspects from mainland China for gang-related theft.

The suspects aged 38, 49, 57, and 50 – all reportedly farmers from mainland China – allegedly targeted a male employee and his colleague in a meticulously planned street heist near a hotel in the central district, stealing a substantial amount of cash.

The incident occurred June 8 at approximately 5:30 p.m., when assailants with umbrellas attacked the two men near a hotel.

The victims were targeted as they made their way down the street, with the culprits using the opened umbrellas as a cover to execute their plan.

Despite failing to rob the victims on the spot, the criminals successfully pilfered MOP80,000 from the male employee’s right pocket as he entered the hotel.

Following a thorough investigation, the PJ’s Crime Scene Investigation Division apprehended the four suspects allegedly involved in the crime.

It is alleged the suspects had been closely tailing the victims before carrying out their plan.

The first suspect created a diversion while the second discreetly stole the cash.

On June 10, the investigation team located the suspects in the same room, seizing the umbrella allegedly used during the crime and recovering MOP17,000, RMB1,900 and HKD1,100.

The four suspects have refused to cooperate with the investigation, displaying a high degree of counter-surveillance skills.

They are known to operate as a criminal gang, employing a systematic approach to their criminal activities. The investigation team believes the gang targeted the victims on the street and in hotels, coordinating their actions and quickly dispersing after the successful execution of their plan.

Police are urging citizens and tourists to be vigilant and safeguard their personal belongings to avoid falling victim to similar crimes. They have encouraged anyone who witnesses suspicious activities or who suspects theft on the streets or in hotels to promptly report it.

The police have said the four suspects are uncooperative, hindering the investigation.

However, they will charge the suspects with organized crime and domestic theft and seek justice through legal proceedings.

As the investigation continues, the authorities are determined to trace the whereabouts of the stolen funds and will explore all possible avenues. Staff Reporter