Organizer hopes locals will come to support fundraising for quake-tsunami victims

Local international church Jesus Alive Ministry (JAM), the organizer of this Sunday’s “Day of Prayer & Fundraising for the Victims of 2018 Sulawesi Earthquake and Tsunami,” is hoping to attract both Indonesian and local participants with the compassion to support the fundraising effort.

The event will be held on Sunday from 4-6 p.m. on the third-floor auditorium of the Macau Assembly of God Church (E, G/F, 15. R. de Ferreira do Amaral), opposite Hotel Royal and across the road from Tap Seac Multisport Pavilion.

Gilbert Humphrey, also known as Beto Bebeto, voiced his expectations during yesterday’s briefing for the event volunteers: “Yes we would love everyone to donate to help the people of Central Sulawesi who have been displaced and lost everything, but a little act of support like simply coming to this Sunday’s event just to join in prayer with us, to me, is more than enough already. It shows that Macau people also care about others living in other countries.”

“Indonesians make up one of the biggest migrant groups in town. The Indonesian migrant workers have helped locals a lot. I think it’s only normal that anyone who has an Indonesian friend or worker or with any other connection with Indonesia, like the Chinese-Indonesians or Yan Nei Va Kio in Macau, is expected to join such [an] event,” he added.

According to Humphrey, who is also the president of Macau Local Indonesians Association (MLIA) as well as a local journalist and radio host of Macau’s only Indonesian radio programme, the prayer-fundraising event will include song and dance performances from several local Indonesian migrant groups, including Srikandi Macau and Peduli BMI Macau.

Local Australian artist Denis Murrel has donated two umbrellas with his paintings on them for auction, and local Filipino children book author Bei Terra will donate 10 of her books for sale this Sunday, with all proceeds to be donated to the quake-tsunami victims.

“JAM church is collaborating with Jakarta-based Christian channel, Pijar TV, who will visit and distribute the donations in the form of goods to some of the Central Sulawesi areas worst hit by the devastating quake-tsunami,” Humphrey said. He noted that Pijar TV will document the fundraiser as a report and follow-up on the funds donated from Macau.

Sunday’s fundraising is sponsored by Macau Daily Times, Macau Post Daily, Jornal Tribuna de Macau, and Kumbang Toh! News, with official support from Macau Child Development Association (MCDA) as well as the Macau Assembly of God Church as the venue sponsor.

Share this: Tweet





