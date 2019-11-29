Orient Foundation awards local journalists

The Orient Foundation has given three Portuguese journalists awards for their work, published by the SAR’s media outlets.

TDM reporter Sandra Azevedo won the foundation’s 2019 Report Award for her work on “As Moradas do Cinema,” which was published by TDM.

The report, which was produced last year, was about the historic halls of Capitol Theater as it celebrated 66 years of operation in the city.

It was in September last year that the Capitol Theatre, located at Rua Pedro Nolasco da Silva in Central Macau, reopened its doors after closing them more than 20 years ago in 1997.

After the Capitol’s first closure on August 1, 1987, the interior of the theatre was rebuilt as a shopping center.

Meanwhile, journalists Diana do Mar and Hugo Pinto also received honorable mentions for their reports on “Vidas Suspensas – O estatuto de refugiado em Macau” and “Dias de Tempestade,” respectively.

The Macau Portuguese and English Press Association (AIPIM) issued a statement congratulating its members and partners on their work.

“These distinctions underline the quality of our colleagues’ work, valuing Portuguese-language journalism in Macau,” the statement read.