Oscar nominees head to Macau for Netflix shoot

Oscar-nominated director Edward Berger is set to take audiences on a high-stakes gambling saga in his latest project, “The Ballad of a Small Player,” which is heading to the casinos of Macau this summer.

Berger, who directed the widely acclaimed Netflix film “All Quiet on the Western Front,” which won four Academy Awards, has teamed up with the streaming giant once again for this thrilling new venture. The director’s previous success with the streaming platform has set high expectations for this latest collaboration.

Joining Berger on this journey are two acclaimed actors – Golden Globe-winning Irish star Colin Farrell, who captivated audiences in “Minority Report,” and Oscar-winning British actress Tilda Swinton, known for her standout performance in “Michael Clayton.” The pairing of these esteemed performers is sure to bring depth and nuance to the film’s central characters.

The film, based on the 2014 novel of the same name by Lawrance Osborne, tells the story of a corrupt English lawyer who flees prosecution and seeks refuge in the gambling meccas of Macau. Shang-Chi star Fala Chen is also set to appear, with more cast members expected to be announced soon, further enhancing the international diversity of the production.

“Edward Berger’s time in the trenches ended with a formidable four Oscars for ‘All Quiet on the Western Front,’” said a representative from Tudum, Netflix’s online platform. “Now he’s heading to the casinos of Macau for ‘The Ballad of a Small Player,’ the first project to come out of Berger’s creative partnership with Netflix.”

The film is written by Rowan Joffé, known for his work on “28 Weeks Later” and “The American,” ensuring a well-crafted and suspenseful narrative to complement the visually captivating setting of Macau’s vibrant casinos.

Meanwhile, a casting call has been released by Lumiere Film Production, seeking extras for various roles in the film, including dealers, croupiers, hotel guests, gamblers, and bellmen. The production company has invited interested individuals to apply via WhatsApp, underscoring the global reach and collaborative nature of this cinematic venture. Staff Reporter