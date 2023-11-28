Over 1,200 applications received for first batch of elderly residences

The government has already received some 1,200 applications for the first batch, comprised of 759 apartments, at the elderly residences, the Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture, Elsie Ao Ieong, said at the Legislative Assembly (AL).

The Secretary noted that these applications were made in less than three weeks since the launching of the process on November 6.

This news was revealed at the presentation on Social Affairs and Culture policies for the year 2024 (LAG24) yesterday, with Ao Ieong including it in her initial presentation speech.

According to her speech, such a large number is evidence that the political goals aimed at the creation of this type of public housing are in line with the needs of the population and results are as expected.

On the measures for senior citizens to be implemented next year, Ao Ieong noted the opening of the residences as well as the previously debated resumption of the injection of 7,000 patacas into personal Providence Fund accounts.

She also added that 200 new beds in elderly homes will be available next year, and that there will be an increase in number of people who will benefit from the services of special day care services.

Ao Ieong also said that in 2024 the government will start preparations for the creation of an Integrated Service Center for disabled people, which will add 225 slots for rehabilitation services.