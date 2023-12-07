Over 1,300 applications for seniors housing received

The Social Welfare Bureau has received 1,319 applications for the residences for senior citizens, which are under construction in Areia Preta. The applications have come from around 1,800 residents. More applications are expected for the first batch of 759 apartments, according to the IAS. The first batch of approved work is scheduled for completion in May 2024, and the bureau is trying to finish it as quickly as possible so that seniors can move in as soon as possible. The housing will be put into service in 2024. There are 1,815 residential units in the apartment block, and each residential unit is equipped with basic household equipment.

