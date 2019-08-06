Over 1,600 new companies established in second quarter

A total of 1,665 new companies were incorporated in the second quarter of 2019, a decrease of 55 year-on-year, according to a statement issued by the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC)

The total value of registered capital soared by 879.6% to MOP2 billion, due to the incorporation of companies with large capital in the Transport and Wholesale & Retail sectors.

Analyzed by industry, there were 529 newly-incorporated companies operating in Wholesale & Retail Trade and 395 in Business Services.

Companies in dissolution totaled 211 in the second quarter, and the value of registered capital of companies in dissolution amounted to MOP76 million.

Meanwhile, there were 1,237 new companies registered with capital under MOP50,000, with the value of this capital amounting to MOP32 million.

On the other hand, there were 31 new companies registered with capital of MOP1 million or over, and the total value of registered capital amounted to MOP2 billion (96.2% of the total).

With regard to the origin of capital of the new companies, Macau and Hong Kong contributed MOP2 billion (89.4% of the total) and MOP151 million respectively. Capital from mainland China amounted to MOP72 million, with MOP62 million coming from the mainland cities in the Greater Bay Area, of which Zhuhai accounted for 90.1%.

In the first half of 2019, a total of 3,278 new companies were incorporated, up by 3.3% year-on-year, and the total value of registered capital surged by 647% to MOP3 billion. The number of companies in dissolution totaled 421, and the value of registered capital of companies in dissolution amounted to MOP157 million. LV