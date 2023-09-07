Over 30 million passed through Qingmao Port

Gongbei Customs stated that more than 30 million people have passed through Qingmao Port in the past two years, effectively relieving the customs clearance pressure at Gongbei Port.

Qingmao Port opened on September 8, 2021, implementing 24-hour customs clearance.

Travelers, especially those residing in Fai Chi Kei, Toi San and Ilha Verde Districts, found the facility more convenient than the Border Gate on the Macau side. Its proximity to the High-speed Railway Zhuhai Station has positioned the Qingmao Border Checkpoint as a strategic project in the development of the Greater Bay Area.

