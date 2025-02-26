Over 430,000 undeclared cigarettes seized at HZMB

Customs officials at the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge (HZMB) seized 2,177 cartons of undeclared cigarettes, totaling more than 430,000 sticks, from a cross-border truck last night. Authorities said that the truck, in transit for export, underwent a routine machine inspection that revealed suspicious images. Upon further investigation, customs officers discovered the cigarettes hidden inside nine special stainless steel containers within the vehicle. The authorities have launched an ongoing investigation into the matter.

