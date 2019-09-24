Over 617,000 individuals cashed their handout

A note from the Financial Services Bureau (DSF), informed that the works on the distribution of the 2019 Wealth Partaking Scheme concluded on September 13. In the course of implementation, a total of 377,489 beneficiaries received the government premium through bank transfer, totaling an amount of MOP3.69 billion, while another 338,621 bank cheques were mailed. The DSF said that so far, around 71% of the second premiums have been successfully cashed, representing some MOP3.28 billion. The government also noted that during the distribution period, some 15,142 inquiries were handled, the majority of which were received through a telephone hotline, totaling 8,156 inquiries, (54%). The second most popular channel was a personal visit to the service centers, serving up to 6,800 or 45% of total inquiries. During the process and due to loss or misplacement, a total of almost 1,500 cheques had to be reissued.

Check-in baggage screening changes at MIA

The check-in baggage screening process has been amended at the Macau International Airport (MIA), starting yesterday for check-in zones A and B, and will change from 6 a.m. tomorrow for check-in zones C and D. From this point onwards, departing passengers at Macau International Airport will approach their airline’s respective check-in counter first, where check-in procedures will take place. Departing passengers travelling without check-in baggage may proceed directly to the departure lounge after check-in. After these formalities take place, all passengers are requested to make their way to the restricted departure area, clearing passenger security screening and passport control, at their earliest convenience.

Lawmaker wants better air in underground parking lots

Lawmaker Ng Kuok Cheong has written an interpellation to the government requesting the improvement of air quality in underground parking lots. Ng wants the underground parking lots’ supervisory government department to monitor their air quality. In his opinion, the ventilation systems of nearly all of Macau’s underground parking lots are merely decorative, since not only do parking lot users feel the humidity, but they also experience poor breathing and chest discomfort. Ng asked whether the Transport Bureau will issue guidance to parking lot operation companies for making improvements, and also asked whether the Environmental Protection Bureau will set up air quality requirements for parking lots.