The Land and Urban Construction Bureau has announced that in the third quarter of this year, two private residential projects were issued occupation permits and 54 private residential projects are being built or under building inspection, providing 2,242 units. Another 97 residential projects are in the design stage, providing 6,555 units. During the period, eight hotel projects were under construction and in the design stage, providing 4,445 rooms.
Over 8,700 residential units underway in Q3
