Pac On Road lane closures set for tunnel project

Traffic restrictions will close the inner lane of Pac On Road in Taipa from today until June 30, for pile foundation work on the Taipa Grande Hill Tunnel and Connections project, the Public Works Bureau (DSOP) and Transport Bureau (DSAT) announced. The closures will narrow lanes in some sections. The bureaus said the work is necessary as part of the tunnel project. Drivers heading to Cotai are advised to turn left after exiting the Macau Bridge roadway for cars and use Travessa Três do Cais de Pac On while the lane remains closed.

Like this: Like Loading...