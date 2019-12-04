Pair of car crashes on Av. Col. Mesquita

Two accidents occurred around the same time and on the same corner on Avenida do Colonel Mesquita yesterday afternoon.

Videos went viral on social media platforms, showing a film-like car crash at the corner of Pak Vai Shopping Center. In the crash, a black seven-seater “climbed” onto a white sedan.

The Public Security Police Force received the report at 2:33 p.m. yesterday. At press time, the police did not have information as to how the crash occurred.

The two drivers, both male, passed alcohol tests and were not injured.

The same video shows another crash, which involved a taxi and a bus, happened just behind the first crash.

The police force was asked about the taxi accident, but replied that it did not have information about it.

The “public transport” crash took place precisely at the intersection of the Avenida do Colonel Mesquita and the Avenida da Ferrira Almeida. The taxi was covering the two lanes on the right of the three-lane Avenida do Colonel Mesquita, with the bus covering all three, as they turned at the T-junction.

It was unclear whether anyone was injured in the taxi crash. AL