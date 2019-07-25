Patriotic youth visits wrap up today

The “Walking Together in the New Era” youth exchange trip to mainland cities, led by the city’s Chief Executive Chui Sai On and the five secretaries, will officially conclude today.

Sonia Chan, Secretary for Justice and Administration, and Lionel Leong, Secretary for Economy and Finance, have already finished their trips to Guizhou and Jiangsu provinces respectively.

Following Chan and Leong, Secretary for Security Wong Sio Chak led his group to Guangdong province, while Chief Executive Chui, together with Raimundo Arrais do Rosário, led another group to Hebei province. Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture, Alexis Tam, travelled with a group of 100 local youths to Hunan province.

During his visit to Guangdong, Wong praised the province for its “comprehensive work on youth work,” observing that some of Guangdong’s measures targeting the youth population have inspired Macau.

Wong further said, while meeting with representatives of Guangdong province, that many industries in Macau are international and in need of young talented people who are knowledgeable, capable, and have a vision and a sense of responsibility.

Wong told Guangdong government representatives that the SAR government “is reviewing its talented human resources policy, hoping that, through legislative and policy amendments, Macau can attract youths, especially those from mainland China,” to work in the territory.

During Chui’s trip to Heibei province, the Macau government signed a cooperation agreement with Zhangjiakou Municipal Culture, Radio, Television and Tourism Bureau to support Zhangjiakou in organizing the Winter Olympics in 2022. Based on this agreement, Macau will send tourism professionals to Zhangjiakou to train the city’s workers within the hospitality and tourism industry.

Simultaneously, Tam said that he saw during his visit to Hunan that “every single Macau youth has the heart to serve the country and build Macau.”

Tam noted this was a trip to foster love for the country, and an appreciation and understanding of culture, and many students reported that it had been an unforgettable trip.

Moreover, Tam said that the trip allowed local students to learn about the great men of China, to understand that China has gone from poor to rich and strong, and to realize that Chinese people now live in happiness and stability.

Tam added that Macau youth should feel grateful for China because the city has seen great developments in the past 20 years with China’s support. JZ