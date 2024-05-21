Per-capita visitor spending in Q1 surpassed pre-pandemic levels by 40%

Visitor’s per-capita spending during the first quarter (Q1) of this year has reached MOP2,293, the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) has noted in a release.

In the same statement, the DSEC also noted that such an amount is 40.3% more compared year-on-year to the same period in 2019; that is, pre-pandemic levels.

Yet the figure showed a y-o-y drop of 24.3%, owing to visitors’ high spending in Q1 of 2023 when economic activity initially returned to Macau after the COVID years.

Per-capita spending of overnight visitors (MOP4,024) and same-day visitors (MOP817) recorded drops of, respectively, 14% and 28.4% y-o-y in Q1 of 2024.

The DSEC also indicated that the total spending of visitors, excluding gaming expenses, stood at MOP20.35 billion in Q1 this year, a figure that represents an increase of 35.9% y-o-y when compared to 2023 and 20.2% from the same quarter in 2019.

Total spending of overnight visitors was MOP16.43 billion, while same-day visitors spent some MOP3.92 billion, amounts that represent increases of, respectively, 33.1% and 48.5% y-o-y.

Data analyzed which takes into account the origins of visitors shows that the per-capita spending of visitors from the mainland (MOP2,665) and Hong Kong (MOP1,071) showed, respectively, decreases of 31.6% and 14.4% y-o-y in the first quarter, while the spending of those visitors from Taiwan (MOP2,040) went up by 10.6%.

Compared with the same quarter of 2019, per-capita spending of visitors from mainland China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan all increased, respectively, by 44.1%, 19%, and 39.8%.

Concurrently, spending of those from Singapore (MOP2,556), the Republic of Korea (MOP2,452), Thailand (MOP2,365), Japan (MOP1,964) and Malaysia (MOP1,821) recorded varying degrees of growth.

The report shows that visitors spent mainly on shopping (48% of the total), followed by accommodation (23.3%) and food & beverages (20.9%).

The expenditure per capita of most of those visiting Macau in this period for vacation and shopping purposes have recorded drops y-o-y of, respectively, 27.3% and 2%, having reached the sums of MOP2,798 and MOP2,539.

Growth was recorded in the spending of those who came to Macau to attend performances and competitions (MOP5,877), as well as and those coming for MICE (meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions) events (MOP5,148). The spending of these visitors increased, respectively, by 106.3% and 18.2%.

According to the DSEC, the Visitor Expenditure Survey was conducted at major departure points, collecting data from visitors on their expense items and the amount they spent during their stay in Macau.