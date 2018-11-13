‘Pet Moments’ opens tomorrow

The opening Ceremony of the “Pet Moments – Fanny Lai and Wong Sio Kuan Joint Exhibition” will take place tomorrow at Albergue SCM. This exhibition will showcase 50 works by Fanny Lai and Wong Sio Kuan with the theme of animals. Lai has started painting since 2014 and had self-learnt through books and the internet. The themes of her works are mostly animals, portraits and sceneries. She has participated in many exhibitions in Macau. Wong is an art lover and has been passionate in painting since he was a child. He enjoys sketching, especially with a ball-point pen, presenting more diversity in terms of skill and visual impact. He has also joined many collective exhibitions in Macau and has published catalogs relating to his works on animal paintings. The event organized by the Albergue SCM and sponsored by the Macau Foundation will be held until December 9.

Canidrome land to have one special school

Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture Alexis Tam announced that the government will transfer the Concordia special education school to the Canidrome land plot. Currently, 41 primary and middle schools, among a total of 77, are providing integrated education. Tam pledged that the SAR government will provide more resources for schools to open additional integrated courses. In addition to Tam, the director of the Education and Youth Affairs Bureau (DSEJ), Lou Pak Sang, claimed that the government will provide more training courses to local therapists. According to Lou, the DSEJ sponsors MOP468,000 per year to each therapist who works for a non-governmental organization.

Share this: Tweet





