Pianist Jean-Yves Thibaudet to make Macau debut

Renowned French pianist Jean-Yves Thibaudet will perform for the first time in Macau on Apr. 19, joining the Macao Orchestra at the Macao Cultural Centre Grand Auditorium. Thibaudet, celebrated as one of the world’s leading pianists, has recorded over 70 albums and contributed to film scores such as Pride & Prejudice and The French Dispatch. The concert will showcase a captivating program, including Camille Saint-Saëns’ Piano Concerto No. 5 (The Egyptian), Igor Stravinsky’s iconic Rite of Spring, and Fazıl Say’s Grand Bazaar. This performance is part of the Macao Orchestra’s 2024-25 concert season.

Related