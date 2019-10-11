Pink Inspired charity lunch sees growth in attendance

Conrad Macao, Cotai Central, held its annual Pink Inspired charity lunch, attracting some 330 attendees, an increase of nearly 20% compared to last year’s figures.

The organizer invited award-winning journalist Anna Coren as the guest speaker at the sixth edition of the luncheon.

Proceeds of the luncheon will again support the Hong Kong Cancer Fund’s (HKCF) Pink Revolution and local charity Associação de Feliz Paraíso, which provides respite care to patients in need.

Sally Lo from the Hong Kong Cancer Fund again emphasized the prevalence of breast cancer and the importance of early detection, noting that the youngest woman receiving assistance from the association is 18 years old.

Meanwhile Donna Campbell, the executive director of Public Relations at Sands China said that this year’s luncheon had sold out.

“This luncheon is one of the many events that we’re hosting at Conrad. Today’s luncheon was a sell out,” said Campbell.

“This is something I did with my previous job in Australia. We had 70 guests during the first year and I’m proud to say we have over 330 guests that attended on this date,” she added.

This is the eighth year that Conrad Macao, now a HKCF Diamond Sponsor, has pledged to donate a portion of its Pink Inspired proceeds to benefit breast cancer awareness campaigns.

As a statement of support, the hotel, along with all its floral arrangements, decorations and even external lighting, will transform into a riot of passionate pink once again.

This year, as an extension of the Pink Inspired charity lunch, Sands Resorts Macao staged a Pink Eiffel Tower Run race up The Parisian Macao’s iconic half-scale Eiffel Tower.

Although the amount raised for the campaign has not yet been disclosed, one might predict that the luncheon has raised even more funds this year, as it saw a growth in the number of attendees.

Last year, Conrad Macao raised over MOP168,000 as part of the Pink Inspired campaign, higher than the amount raised in 2017, which was MOP140,000. LV