PJ: 22 ticket scams reported last week

Police have received at least 22 scams involving online concert ticket purchases, of which 15 victims were students. According to the Judiciary Police (PJ), the victims knew the risk of being defrauded was extremely high, but still chose to make private transactions by paying upfront and collecting the tickets later. The police said the scammers used online social platforms to falsely claim sold-out tickets for popular concerts were on sale, and promised they would be settled in person after payment. This persuaded victims to transfer money first, but the scammers disappeared once payment was made.

Related