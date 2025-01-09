PJ arrests three in drug trafficking bust

The Judiciary Police (PJ) arrested two women and a man in connection with a drug trafficking operation. The bust resulted in the seizure of over 16 grams of methamphetamine, valued at approximately MOP43,000.

According to authorities, the investigation was launched following intelligence and surveillance efforts. Police identified a female suspect involved in drug activities in Macau’s central district.

On Jan. 7, officers intercepted the suspect near her residence and found 0.21 grams of suspected methamphetamine in her possession. A search of her apartment led to the discovery of two additional suspects and five small packages of methamphetamine weighing 2.05 grams in the first suspect’s room.

Further searches uncovered 16.97 grams of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, two electronic scales, and MOP20,000 in suspected drug-related funds.

In the second suspect’s room, police found 53 small packages of methamphetamine weighing 14.71 grams, additional drug paraphernalia, and MOP9,000.

The first and second suspects, both female, were charged with illegal drug trafficking, while all three, including a male suspect previously implicated in a September 2024 drug case, face charges for the illegal use of narcotics and possession of drug equipment. Police confirmed that the suspects intended to sell the drugs to Macau residents and other Indonesian nationals.

Meanwhile, the PJ also revealed details of a fraud scheme that cost a local resident over MOP100,000.

The victim, a middle-aged Macau woman, came across an online post on December 31, 2024, advertising a part-time job opportunity involving commenting and writing positive reviews on a designated website. Enticed by the offer, she registered an account and completed tasks, earning an initial reward of RMB686.

Encouraged by the payout, the victim continued working on the platform. However, she later discovered that MOP100,000 had been stolen from her bank account through 101 separate transactions. Realizing she had been scammed, she reported the case to the police.

Investigations led to the arrest of a 19-year-old male Macau resident, who allegedly received the stolen funds in his bank account. He used RMB5,000 to purchase game recharge cards and personal items.

Although the suspect denied involvement and claimed to be exploited by others, police confirmed he had full control over the funds. Authorities have frozen MOP94,000 and are pursuing further leads to identify other individuals involved in the scheme. Victoria Chan