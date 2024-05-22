PJ: No foul play in death of baby at Taipa nursery

Police have ruled out foul play in the death of a

four-month-old girl at a Taipa nursery late last year, according to a spokesman for the Judiciary Police’s (PJ) Criminal Investigation Department.

The infant’s sudden death on October 19, 2023 prompted a thorough police investigation of the nursery’s facilities, procedures, and staff, as well as forensic analysis of the baby’s blood sample.

The spokesman explained that, after a comprehensive investigation, any criminal elements were ruled out. He added that no one was found to be involved in crimes related to the infant’s death while napping.

The spokesman added that, while the cause of death and full forensic results could not be disclosed for privacy reasons, the report would be forwarded to Public Prosecutions Office.

Following the unfortunate incident, the Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture, Elsie Ao Ieong, pledged better training will be provided to childcare facilities.

Ao Ieong pledged improved communications must be applied to ensure nurseries are compliant with relevant guidelines. She said adequate training must be conducted for nursery operators and workers.

Last week, the Social Welfare Bureau (IAS) reaches agreement with daycare centers on installing surveillance cameras. Officials are waiting for privacy guidelines before finalizing the plan.

“On one hand, cameras are required in some situations, but privacy of the children must also be ensured,” IAS director Hon Wai. “Under what circumstances can cameras be turned on? We reached some consensus but need alternatives if parents disagree.” Staff Reporter