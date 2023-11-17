PJ reminds public not to scalp GP tickets or transfer access passes

Tickets for the Macau Grand Prix should not be scalped, the Judiciary Police (PJ) reminded the public yesterday in a statement. Complimentary tickets should not be resold, nor access passes transferred. The police underlined that such acts are criminal offences, adding that tickets should be purchased through official channels so as to impede attempted scalping. Unofficial sales should be reported to the police as soon as possible. Earlier this week, posts were seen on social media attempting to sell a race access pass.

