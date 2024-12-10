PJ warning issued on study abroad scam targeting parents

Parents are urged to stay vigilant against a growing scam involving students and children studying abroad. Recent reports to the Judiciary Police (PJ) reveal that scammers are impersonating law enforcement officials, claiming that students need large sums of money to process visa applications. The fraudsters provide convincing details, including the child’s name and ID number, to create a sense of fear and urgency. In many cases, parents often remit money without verifying the request, only to discover that their children have unwittingly transferred the funds directly to scammers.

