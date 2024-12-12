PJ warns against toy syringes

The Judiciary Police (PJ) has strongly advised parents to take precautions with toy syringes amidst recent reports of the toy being sold on neighboring online shopping platforms and toy stores. The toy syringe, also known as a “squishy” or “pimple popping” toy, allows owners to use the syringe to inject air or liquid into a silicone doll which swells afterwards and can be popped. Since the syringe needle is sharp and resembles a medical syringe, the PJ raised concerns over adolescents causing bodily harm or even death while using the toy syringe.

