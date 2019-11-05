Police crackdown on illegal car racing

The Public Security Police Force (PSP) has intercepted five vehicles suspected of being modified and used in illegal car racing.

According to the PSP’s statement yesterday, the force had received several reports from the public complaining about suspected illegal car racing on Macau’s islands.

Following the reports, the PSP carried out an operation on Estr. da Ponta da Cabrita to inspect cars driving along the road.

During the PSP’s operation, five cars were seized for having undergone suspected modifications.

On Sunday, the PSP conducted further vehicle search operations in both Taipa and Coloane, identifying vehicles suspected of modification. These vehicles were taken back to the PSP’s transport department for further examination and processing.

The crackdown on illegal car racing was carried out ahead of the upcoming Macau Grand Prix.

Earlier in March, a 40-year-old resident sustained severe injuries in a car accident in Coloane. The PSP suspected he was speeding and illegally racing with two motorbikes. JZ