Police investigate body discovered in Cotai

The Judiciary Police (PJ) received a report at noon yesterday regarding the discovery of a body inside a machine room under an overpass in Cotai.

The report was made by a janitor working at the hotel. The janitor walked past the machine room and spotted the door slightly ajar. The janitor entered the room and saw immediately the dead body of a man hanging on a movable metal structure. The janitor informed the hotel’s security department, which later notified the PJ.

According to information from the PJ, the overpass connects to a hotel in the area, but it is not clear if the facility belongs to the hotel.

The man was surnamed Cao, aged 27 years and was from the mainland.

At the current stage, the police have categorized the case as discovery of dead body. Post-mortem is required, according to the police, to determine the cause of death. AL