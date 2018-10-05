Police request apology following Au Kam Sam’s accusation

The Judiciary Police (PJ) has urged lawmaker Au Kam San to apologize to the police authority over a false accusation.

According to the PJ’s statement, Au accused the police of illegal interception of a resident who had planned to burn himself inside a police station while he was being interviewed by a local Chinese newspaper.

“Actually, that person had already informed the media to a great extent [before his actions], and he shouted loudly while approaching the police station, threatening that he would burn himself in the station,” the statement reads. “the PJ received a notification from the media and nearby residents, upon which it made the due preparations. It was absolutely impossible [for PJ] to have illegally intercepted him.”

“The lawmaker ignored the facts and slandered the police for illegal interception, which is serious slander of the person in charge of the PJ at that time, and severely damages the reputation of the person in charge, therefore leaving the public with a bad feeling towards the PJ and the concerned person. [Au’s] behavior consists of a criminal offence,” the police said.

“The bureau has already sent a letter to the lawmaker, urging him to issue an open and acceptable apology, within a period of 10 days, to the PJ regarding his statement. Otherwise, the bureau will initiate criminal proceedings on account of the lawmaker’s criminal responsibility,” the PJ stated.

In addition, the PJ claims that it has been conducting interceptions but strictly due to Macau’s laws and regulations.

According to the same PJ statement, besides intercepting specific criminals or severe crimes, the PJ must first deliver a report to the prosecutor and courts for approval.

“The existence of the so-called illegal interception situation is absolutely impossible,” the PJ said.

