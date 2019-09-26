Politics | Liaison Office wants real opinions from Macau’s elite

The Macau Liaison Office wants the Macau members of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Congress (CPPCC) to voice their real opinions to the Liaison Office, according to Fu Ziying, director of the Liaison Office in Macau.

“The Liaison Office is prepared to hear the truth. I am confident in the Liaison Office listening to the truth,” said Fu at the spiritual learning conference of the central committee of the CPPCC and the celebration of the 70th anniversary of the founding of the CPPCC.

Fu also urged Macau members of the CPPCC to speak the truth in order to let the Liaison Office learn about the actual situation in both Hong Kong and Macau.

Fu mentioned the months-long Hong Kong protests, having remarked that there are many channels reflecting public opinion on Hong Kong’s situation that are meant for Macau as well.

In addition to this specific call for truth-sharing, Fu wants CPPCC Macau members to integrate the spirit of President Xi Jinping’s speech, to deepen the understanding Xi’s speech, and to give full play to their role as CPPCC members.

During the meeting, 17 Macau CPPCC members voiced their opinions, consisting mostly of political statements, such as insisting on the ‘one country, two systems’ framework, promoting Macau’s stability, and its incorporation into the broader development program of the country.

One of the members, Chief Executive Chui Sai On, offered his opinion by expressing that he hopes CPPCC Macau members can strengthen their ideological and political leadership, broaden consensus, and focus on the concerns of both national and Macau residents.

Regarding his understanding of Xi Jinping’s spirit, Chui said that Macau members of the CPPCC should “seriously study the spirit of President Xi Jinping’s important speech on the basis of learning truly, understanding truly, and believing truly.”

Xi Jinping’s speech states that “it is necessary to guide Hong Kong and Macau CPPCC members towards supporting the SAR government and the Chief Executive in their administration according to the law.”

Chui said that Xi’s speech shows the Chinese President’s earnest expectation and instructs Hong Kong and Macau CPPCC members to treat their duty as a ‘sacred’ mission. JZ