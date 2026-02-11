POLY MGM MUSEUM Launches Groundbreaking Immersive Extension Experience in Late February Museum Encounter – The Tang Story

MGM has long been committed to integrating the spirit of “originality + innovation” into its cultural tourism experiences, curating a diverse array of distinctive arts and cultural programs that bring the excellence of traditional Chinese culture to the world. Following the successful launch of the Silk Road exhibition at the POLY MGM MUSEUM last October, the Museum will unveil the innovative and pioneering extension program Museum Encounter – The Tang Story, an immersive themed journey commencing on February 28.Through this program, MGM aims to embody the grand breadth of Chinese culture, offering worldwide visitors a tailor‑made, cross‑generational exploration of art, entertainment, and culture.

Museum Encounter is anchored in the core concept of a “living museum,” breaking beyond the boundaries of traditional exhibition viewing. Professional performers act as guides and historical characters, leading audiences into the Tang dynasty—bringing cultural relics “to life” and transforming visitors from observers into participants. Inspired by cinematic storytelling and immersive theatre, the themed journey builds upon the content of the Silk Road exhibition, turning the history, figures, and cultural exchanges of the Tang era into an experiential, multi‑thread narrative where hundreds of artifacts become main characters. Visitors encounter and engage with different characters at various points throughout the Museum, immersing themselves in a personal “Silk Road” journey.

This initiative enables history to become experiential, civilization to become tangible, and legends to become participatory—redefining how cultural exchange and heritage can be experienced and passed on. Museum Encounter will run every Saturday and Sunday starting February 28, with tickets officially going on sale from February 11.

“Silk Road” Exhibition: Tracing the Past and Present of the Overland Silk Road

The POLY MGM MUSEUM launched the Silk Road exhibition on October 1, 2025. Anchored in the cultural heritage of the Belt and Road and framed by the intangible cultural legacies of East and West, the exhibition features four thematic chapters and over 200 rare artifacts, vividly illustrating the grandeur of millennia-long civilizational exchange along the Silk Road. The Museum remains committed to introducing a diverse lineup of arts and cultural programs inspired by the exhibition, providing audiences of all ages immersive, time‑transcending cultural experiences.

Looking ahead, MGM will continue to leverage the POLY MGM MUSEUM as a cultural hub, deepening cross‑sector collaboration to create cultural tourism experiences that are both rich in depth and broad in vision. These efforts further contribute to Macau’s development as a platform for exchange and cooperation, where “Chinese culture serves as the mainstream and diverse cultures coexist.”

