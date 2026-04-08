POLY MGM MUSEUM Unveils New Phase of Silk Roads Beyond Borders:

The POLY MGM MUSEUM will unveil a new phase of its Silk Roads Beyond Borders exhibition on April 11, 2026, reinforcing Macau’s role as a vital pivot for cultural exchange between China and the West. With newly added European masterpieces, a rare Persian carpet, and innovative immersive experiences, the exhibition now offers audiences an even richer, more expansive narrative of Eurasian cultural exchange along the Silk Roads.

Macau as a Global Cultural Bridge

The exhibition’s latest chapter highlights Macau’s unique position as a meeting point of East and West, presenting a vivid dialogue between Chinese and European art, craft, and innovation. The new additions are presented in conversation with the museum’s original collection, creating a dynamic recreation of the artistic and craft exchanges that once flourished across Eurasia.

Building on this evolution, MGM expands both the breadth and academic depth of the exhibition, leveraging Macau — and the museum — as an international platform to share Chinese culture and tell compelling stories of civilizational exchange with the world.

Two Icons from Venice Debut in Asia

With the support of the Consulate General of Italy in Hong Kong and Macau, two important 18th‑century works by Venetian School masters will be unveiled in Asia for the first time: The Molo from the Bacino di San Marco by

(Giovanni Antonio Canal) and Ca’ Foscari and Palazzo Balbi on the Grand Canal by Michele Marieschi. On loan from Italy’s Fondazione Paolo e Carolina Zani, these oil‑on‑canvas works capture Venice’s prosperity as an important node on the Silk Roads.The Venetian School is renowned for its precise depictions of urban splendor and commercial prosperity. As a vital European hub connecting East and West along the Silk Roads, Venice flourished from the Middle Ages onward through sustained trade between China and the West; Marco Polo’s 13th‑century journey further strengthened the cultural ties between China and Italy along this historic route. The two works on display delicately present Venice’s prosperity as a transshipment port for Silk Road goods entering Europe. Displayed alongside Chinese silk, porcelain, and other artifacts, they vividly illustrate the historical processes through which the Silk Roads facilitated cultural exchange.

The exhibition further juxtaposes these masterpieces with Golden City, a modern depiction of Venice by acclaimed French‑Chinese artist Zao Wou‑Ki, creating a dialogue across centuries and underscoring Macau’s unique cultural significance as a platform for Sino‑Western exchange.

Textile Treasures in Dialogue: Tracing the Aesthetic Flow of the Silk Roads

Another highlight of the upgrade is the addition of a celebrated Farahan Carpet with Herati Pattern from the Museu Medeiros e Almeida in Lisbon, Portugal. It is displayed alongside MGM’s own Dragon‑Patterned Throne Carpet.

By comparing the materials, motifs, and weaving techniques of these two carpets, visitors gain an intuitive understanding of the two‑way flow of textile artistry along the Silk Roads — and how everyday craft traditions reflect centuries of aesthetic exchange between Chinese and Western civilizations, enriching both traditions.

Diverse Interactive Experiences Extend the Silk Road Narrative

Interactive experiences further extend the Silk Road narrative beyond the newly added artifacts, deepening visitor engagement through multimedia storytelling and immersive programming.

A highlight is the newly launched “Marco Polo VR Experience”, nominated for numerous awards including the 2025 Auggie Awards for “Best Art/Video Work” and the 2025 VISIONI VR Competition, and an official entry for FIVARS 2025. This 10‑minute immersive journey transports visitors back more than 700 years, placing them in Marco Polo’s footsteps as they travel from Venice across key sites of East–West cultural exchange. The experience resonates directly with the Venetian masterpieces on display, offering a multi‑sensory bridge between historical imagination and artistic interpretation. The VR program is complimentary with museum admission.

The museum also presents “Museum Encounter – the Tang Story”, an immersive program staged for visitors aged 5 or above. Guided by professional actors, audiences step into the vibrant world of the Tang dynasty in a “living museum” experience every Saturday and Sunday evening. Details and ticketing information are available at: https://www.tickets.mgm.mo/zh-hant/museum-encounter-the-tang-story

Silk Road Voyages — Take Your Journey Beyond the Museum

Step into the world of the Silk Roads through its relics, stories, and immersive encounters — and let your journey continue beyond the POLY MGM MUSEUM.

As part of the “Silk Road Voyages” promotion, running now through May 17, same‑day ticket holders can join an instant lucky draw (one entry per person) for a chance to take home museum cultural‑creative merchandise inspired by the exhibition. Each week, one lucky visitor will also win the grand prize — a Silk Road travel package for two — tracing iconic cities and regions along the historic route. Culture lovers are invited to seize this moment and begin shaping their own Silk Road cultural‑exchange story.

Where the Journey Goes Next

The story of the Silk Roads is only gaining momentum. In the months ahead, the POLY MGM MUSEUM will broaden this cultural landscape with new exhibitions and programs that bring historical treasures and intangible cultural heritage from across the region into view. As the museum moves forward, it will continue creating spaces where Chinese culture and the world meet, ideas travel, and new connections take shape — a contemporary echo of the exchanges that once animated the Silk Roads.

Note: The POLY MGM MUSEUM will close on April 9 and 10 to install the exhibition’s new phase, reopening to visitors on April 11.

Like this: Like Loading...