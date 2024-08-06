Ron Lam demands IAM probe over Taipa Houses concealment

Lawmaker Ron Lam has called for the government to launch an internal investigation into the Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) to determine the reasons behind the bureau’s decision to withhold information about the pavement revamp project at the Taipa Houses Museum.

Lam submitted a written inquiry to the government via the Legislative Assembly, emphasizing the need to ascertain whether the concealment of information about the project was intentional, and its reasons. He noted the seriousness of the matter and its ability to influence public opinion on government transparency.

Information on the project was disclosed to the public by the IAM only after the media reported on it, which Lam argues does not reflect the transparency expected in government work.

“The design contract for the ‘pavement optimization works’ was awarded on June 14 for a price of 638,930 patacas,” Lam said. “When I tried to access information about the construction phase on the morning of July 31, the information was still categorized as ‘work to be carried out.’ Strangely, only in the afternoon of the same day did the project appear in the section dedicated to the ‘works in progress.’ It was only then that it was revealed that there was a second contract for the construction phase, with a price of 1.8 million patacas.”

“Was it due to a technical error or was there a desire to withhold information?” Lam asked, urging relevant departments to “carry out a comprehensive internal investigation and clearly explain the matter to the public.”

Lam also expressed his opinion on the project itself, saying that authorities have been replacing sidewalks and pavement with Portuguese characteristics with uncharacteristic alternatives. He noted that such pavements are one of Macau’s hallmarks and expressed concern that authorities have frequently failed to consult the public on matters related to the preservation of Macau’s heritage and identity.

Since the works were announced, several community representatives have voiced opinions on the topic, urging the government to ensure the public is informed before the works are approved and move to construction. Some, like Lam, have also expressed concerns over the potential disfigurement of the historically significant area, which has special cultural value to the Macanese community.

According to information released by IAM and the Cultural Affairs Bureau, which is also part of the project, the revamp aims to create a path using granite stone slabs to replace some of the cobblestone pavement. The aim is to improve walking accessibility and access via wheelchairs and baby strollers. This new path will be built closer to the Taipa Houses, while the remaining area will retain the traditional cobblestones.