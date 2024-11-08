Ponte 16 expansion planned to start in H1 2025

Success Universe Group Ltd., the partner in Ponte 16, has announced plans to expand the integrated resort’s non-gaming facilities, with construction expected to commence in the first half of 2025 and be completed within two years.

According to GGRAsia, the deputy chairman of Success Universe Group, Hoffman Ma Ho Man, has said the budget for the project is still being finalized as the company fine-tunes its plans. “We anticipate to start construction in the first half of 2025 and complete within two years,” Ma was quoted saying by the media outlet.

Ponte 16 is a “satellite” of SJM Holdings Ltd. and is located in Macau’s Inner Harbour district. The local government has approved the expansion, which includes the construction of a commercial building and a plaza, as well as the repurposing of the former floating casino, “Macau Palace,” into a facility with shops, food and drink outlets, and a museum-type attraction.

“The new land concession lease is valid until Feb. 13, 2030, with options for renewal,” said Ma, indicating Success’s long-term commitment to the project.

“The project is expected to be implemented over more than two years, potentially ready by 2025 or 2026,” Ma added.

“The land plan redesignates the site into two areas, one with 9,424 square meters, including the existing hotel and outdoor area, and another with 9,217 square meters, which includes Pier 14, to be converted into the new commercial building and plaza,” he explained.

Ponte 16 has voluntarily returned the 4,160 square meter Inner Harbour Pier 16 site to the government as part of the redevelopment plan. Victoria Chan