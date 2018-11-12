Population reaches 663,400 at end of September

The total population of Macau was 663,400 at the end of September 2018, an increase of 4,500 quarter-to-quarter, with the female population accounting for 53.1 percent of the total, the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) revealed.

The latest report from DSEC indicated that a total of 1,552 live births were delivered in the third quarter, an increase of 111 quarter-to-quarter. Male babies totaled 839 and the sex ratio at birth stood at 117.7 male against 100 female.

There were 4,407 live births recorded in the first three quarters of 2018, down by 440 year-on- year, the report added. Mortality was 512 in the third quarter, up by 36 quarter-to-quarter. The top three underlying causes of death were neoplasms (211), diseases of the circulatory system (122) and diseases of the respiratory system (40). In the first three quarters, mortality dropped by 64 year-on- year to 1,510.

In the third quarter of 2018, Chinese immigrants (738) and individuals granted right of abode (263) decreased by 36 and 52 respectively quarter-to-quarter. Meanwhile, non-resident workers (186,332) increased by 4,833 at the end of the period.

A total of 716 marriage registrations were recorded in the third quarter, down by 282 quarter-to-quarter. There were 2,851 in the first three quarters, up by 11 year- on-year.

