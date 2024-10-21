Portuguese delegation tours Hengqin for cooperation talks

A delegation from Portugal visited the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin (cooperation zone), aiming to enhance industrial collaboration and explore new avenues for cooperation between Chinese and Portuguese enterprises. This visit follows a recent trip by several other delegations, including Brazilian and Portuguese representatives to the same cooperation zone, highlighting a growing interest in cross-border partnerships in the Greater Bay Area.

The delegation engaged in discussions with major players, including Huafa Group, focusing on sectors such as cross-border e-commerce, biomedicine, and technology development. Li Ziwei, director of the Economic Development Bureau of the cooperation zone, highlighted Hengqin’s four new growing industries and the supportive policies designed to attract foreign investment. He emphasized the importance of leveraging the Macau-China-Portuguese platform to tap into international markets.

During their visit, the delegation toured various facilities within the cooperation zone, including the cross-border e-commerce industrial park. Representatives expressed optimism about Shenzhen He District’s comprehensive infrastructure and vibrant industrial ecosystem, which they believe offers significant growth potential.

The timing of this visit coincided with the 29th Macao International Trade and Investment Fair, enhancing opportunities for networking and collaboration. The Commerce and Investment Promotion Institute noted that such exchanges foster a deeper understanding of investment advantages in Macau and Hengqin.

As both regions strive to attract more Portuguese-speaking enterprises, officials are optimistic that these initiatives will yield fruitful partnerships. “We aim to make the cooperation zone a preferred entry point for Portuguese-speaking businesses into mainland China,” Li stated. Nadia Shaw