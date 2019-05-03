Portuguese School expansion a ‘great gift’ from Chui

During his visit to Macau, the Portuguese president had the opportunity to announce that the long-awaited expansion of the Macau Portuguese School (EPM) will finally proceed this year.

The expansion of the school’s facilities has been subject to an urgent call from the institution’s administration, which has said on several occasions that the school was reaching its capacity limit and that in order to continue to respond to increasing interest from local students, finding a long-term solution to the problem was urgent.

“I was very happy when I heard the Chief Executive announcing just now that there will be support from the Macau government for a new branch of the Macau Portuguese School. It is an old ambition of the school’s,” the president said during his speech at a reception at the Portuguese Consul-General official residence in Macau.

Rebelo de Sousa also commented on the topic when visiting the school on the same day, saying that the realization of this ambition from the institution is a “great gift” from the CE to the school and to Portugal.

“The CE promised me that the school will be bigger, it will have a second branch that will start to be built during this year,” the president said at EPM.

The information was then also acknowledged in an official statement by the Office of the CE stating that Chui Sai On “agreed to the suggestion made by the Portuguese authorities regarding the expansion of EPM,” noting that such a matter came into discussion during the meeting held during the morning with the Portuguese president at the government’s headquarters.

In the same statement, the CE is quoted saying that “he believes that this will not only be a way of consolidating the development of Portuguese language and culture, but also a way to express the preliminary consensus [reached] on the plan to be followed in future.”

According to a TDM Radio report, the new branch of EPM will be located on one of the land plots of the new landfills. RM

