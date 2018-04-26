Pousada de São Tiago expansion project moves forward

The expansion of the Pousada de São Tiago Hotel, located in Barra, unveiled back in 2014, has received the green light from authorities and will soon move forward, the Land, Public Works and Transport Bureau (DSSOPT) confirmed to Jornal Tribuna de Macau, after receiving a favorable opinion from the Cultural Affairs Bureau.

The five-star hotel unit, installed since 1982 on the former São Tiago da Barra Fortress (dating originally from the 17th century), has been temporarily closed since the end of March 2017.

At that time, the owner of the facility, lawmaker Angela Leong, announced its temporary closure due to a lack of guests at the hotel. This was mostly attributable to the negative impact of the adjacent construction of Barra’s multi-modal transportation center that will connect the light rail to other public transport systems upon completion.

According to DSSOPT, the building owners are preparing to move forward with the expansion, which was announced by the contractor who won the tender for the works. The project scope covers a “new 7-storey building and vehicle access passages in the northeast of its current site.” The same company is also “undertaking excavation, granite chipping and crushing, anchor packing, slope consolidation and other site levelling engineering, as well as the construction of reinforced concrete structures for the new hotel, outer walls, electromechanical devices, gardens and other works.”

The company responsible for the project, the Metallurgical Corporation of China Ltd (MCC) Overseas, also announced on their website in early December that the works commenced in mid-November last year, but did not specify a date of completion.

When the hotel closure was first announced in February last year, Leong said that the hotel would reopen once the construction of the Light Rail Transit facilities was finished, noting that all employees working at the hotel unit would be temporarily relocated to other hotels belonging to the group.

