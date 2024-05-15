Prix de Lausanne’s Asia-Pacific pre-selection to take place in Macau

The Asia-Pacific pre-selection for the Prix de Lausanne, a renowned international dance competition for aspiring classical ballet dancers, will be held in Macau this September. This marks the inaugural selection of Macau as the region’s pre-selection location. The Grand Lisboa Palace Resort will host the event. Registration for the pre-selection opens tomorrow and closes June 15. Only four dancers will advance to the next stage. The Asia-Pacific pre-selection is scheduled from September 27 to 29.

Related