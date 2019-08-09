Property prices holding stable

Real estate prices are rising in a stable manner, data released by the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) shows.

The administration released the city’s latest property prices yesterday, covering a period spanning from April to June this year.

The data showed that the overall residential property price index for the said period was unchanged compared to the previous trimonthly period (268.4). The index for the peninsula was 271.1, an increase of 0.1%, while that for the islands was 257, a decrease of 0.2%.

The index for existing residential units (289.5) went up by 0.3%, with the indexes for those in the Macau Peninsula (285) and Taipa and Coloane (309.1) rising by 0.4% and 0.1% respectively.

Analyzed by year of building completion, the indexes for residential units completed between six and 10 years ago and for those built five years ago or less increased by 2.2% and 0.7% respectively, The index for those completed more than 20 years ago inched down by 0.1%, meanwhile, the index for pre-sale residential units (275.4) decreased by 0.8%.

The overall residential property price index in the second quarter grew 1.9% from the first. The indexes for existing residential units and pre-sale residential units rose by 2% and 1.2% respectively. AL