PSP arrests man for street harassment

The Public Security Police (PSP) apprehended a 23-year-old mainland Chinese man on suspicion of sexually harassing a local woman in public. The incident occurred last Friday evening, where the approximately 30-year-old victim said the suspect touched her thigh and buttocks. The victim immediately reported the incident to police. Using a shop’s surveillance footage and the “Eyes in the Sky” system, officers located and arrested the suspect at Friendship Square about three hours later. The man admitted to committing the act.

