PSP continues crackdown on pedestrian and scooter violations

The Public Security Police Force (PSP) continues to crack down on pedestrian violations. During last week’s surveillance operations, the force identified and prosecuted 71 pedestrians for illegal behavior while crossing streets.

Without specifying the infractions committed, the PSP noted that pedestrians should use pedestrian crossings or other pedestrian facilities provided within 50 meters and refrain from any behavior that obstructs traffic, compromises the safety of other users, or causes inconvenience to others.

Individuals who do not comply with these provisions will face a fine of MOP300.

Meanwhile, the same force has also continued cracking down on scooter use on the roads in Macau.

The PSP noted that from July to September this year, it conducted law enforcement operations targeting these vehicles, including motorized and non-motorized scooters, resulting in 27 prosecutions.

The police force said this number represents a 55% decrease compared to the 60 cases prosecuted during the same period in 2024.

PSP remarked that motorized and non-motorized scooters are prohibited from traveling on public roads, except in locations explicitly authorized by the competent authority.

Those who fail to comply with the rules are subject to a fine of MOP600.

In the same statement, the force reaffirmed that it will continue deploying police officers for targeted operations addressing this type of offense to prevent accidents and safeguard the safety of all road users.

At the same time, the PSP announced it is launching a campaign to provide more information and educational materials about scooter use.

Unlike in other areas where they are treated like bicycles, in Macau these vehicles are completely banned from public roads and streets, including bicycles with electric assist systems, commonly called e-bikes.

