Vacant Coloane Market proposed as pilot site for youth entrepreneurship

A youth organization has proposed repurposing the currently closed and vacant Coloane Market as a pilot site for youth entrepreneurship, following a recent survey on traditional wet markets and outdoor bazaars, which found that 71.1% of surveyed youth support the initiative to create a locally branded market with a “youth-led” identity.

The Macao New Chinese Youth Association emphasizes that both traditional wet markets and open-air markets increasingly reflect youth characteristics. These venues, which are intrinsically linked to the region’s economic and social life, represent some of the most vibrant spaces for economic activity in urban settings.

To gather insights, the association conducted random street surveys across Macau on October 18, 19, and 25, and organized field research trips to Shenzhen and Hong Kong in November and December for members of government advisory bodies, market organizers, and young entrepreneurs. The findings from this comprehensive study on Macau’s market economy were released yesterday.

According to the association, the study explores young people’s opinions, perspectives, and perceptions regarding existing wet markets, bazaars, and the market economy in Macau. It investigates the current behavior of Macau youth in visiting these markets and analyzes the commonalities and differences among youth from diverse socioeconomic backgrounds regarding the market economy.

Among 644 residents aged 18 to 44 living in Macau, the findings revealed that only about 26.0% reported high-frequency visits to traditional markets, indicating they visit at least once a week – including 4.2% who go daily, 12.0% who visit 2–3 times per week, and 9.8% who visit once a week. Despite this, over half of the respondents expressed satisfaction with the current traditional markets, with the primary attraction for youth being the “food courts,” which accounted for 38.4%.

The findings indicate strong support among young people for investing resources to revitalize traditional wet markets, with 67.2% of respondents either agreeing or strongly agreeing that the government and society should allocate more resources for renovations. The top priority identified is improving hygiene standards – such as addressing slippery surfaces and odors – followed by adding multifunctional spaces for dining and relaxation, and upgrading basic infrastructure, including air conditioning and elevators.

The research team noted that traditional wet markets and open-air markets are vital platforms for youth engagement in the community, serving as cultural connectors and promoting consumption. Among respondents, 33.9% of young people expressed a desire for markets to support youth entrepreneurship and emerging brands. Other frequently selected priorities included distinctive local Macau characteristics, clear and unique market themes, and diverse interactive experiences and performance activities.

The findings also revealed strong support for creating youth-led market brands that reflect contemporary values and perspectives, with 71.1% of respondents agreeing or strongly agreeing. Additionally, 35.7% of young respondents expressed a willingness to participate in the market economy, such as serving as stall operators or workshop instructors, while 29.8% indicated some interest, and 5.9% expressed strong interest.

Among the government’s priority initiatives to promote market economy development, 22.8% of respondents believe the government should focus on providing financial subsidies and rental incentives, while 21.7% advocate for securing stable, high-quality market venues.

Nearly 70% of respondents support utilizing idle land for markets, despite concerns about noise and traffic issues.

Like this: Like Loading...