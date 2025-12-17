DSEDT unveils plans to transform neighborhoods into temporary pedestrian zones

Authorities have disclosed plans to explore making the temporary pedestrian zone in old Taipa Village permanent during next year’s festive holidays, with the Economic and Technological Development Bureau (DSEDT) also planning to test additional temporary pedestrian zones in various local neighborhoods.

The DSEDT mentioned its initiative in a statement responding to an inquiry coordinated by the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC), aimed at delving into the historical and cultural heritage of diverse neighborhoods and creating distinctive pedestrian zones that boost community foot traffic.

Legislative Assembly (AL) vice president Ho Ion Sang previously submitted a written inquiry regarding the Cultural Affairs Bureau’s efforts to enhance the dissemination and promotion of intangible cultural heritage.

He emphasized the need for the government to intensify promotional efforts, integrate modern information technology for innovation, and more closely connect intangible cultural heritage intellectual property with residents’ daily lives and the needs of both domestic and international tourists.

“By introducing products and services that meet contemporary demands, this approach aims to promote the innovative transmission and value transformation of intangible cultural heritage projects,” he noted in the inquiry.

Ho also asked about the potential for introducing intangible cultural heritage stalls and activities during future temporary pedestrian zones established on public holidays.

His written inquiry prompted responses from Leong Wai Man, president of the IC, as well as representatives from the Macao Government Tourism Office and the Economic and Technological Development Bureau.

The IC statement noted that authorities have previously established temporary pedestrian zones in various neighborhoods, introducing a range of themed activities including specialty markets, performances, and family games.

It also noted collaboration with business associations to launch initiatives aimed at boosting consumer spending, successfully attracting visitors to explore and engage with local communities.

The statement also outlined the IC’s future plans to research and formulate policies that integrate intangible cultural heritage elements with commercial development, encouraging cultural and creative industries to develop original Macau IP characters or heritage-themed content for major events and festive celebrations.

The bureau aims to create products that blend cultural depth with market potential and establish exhibition and sales platforms for intangible cultural heritage–inspired products through events such as the Tap Seac Craft Market series, seeking to drive cultural consumption, raise visibility, generate economic benefits, and stimulate growth by leveraging cultural resources.

Meanwhile, in response to lawmakers’ concerns about strengthening the integrated development model of intangible cultural heritage and cultural tourism, the IC president emphasized the effectiveness of collaboration between government agencies and civil society organizations. She highlighted the use of specialized exhibition spaces, including the Na Tcha Exhibition Room at the Ruins of St. Paul’s and the Master Lu Ban Exhibition Room.

