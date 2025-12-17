MGTO reaffirms target of 39 million visitors by year-end

Macau is on track to welcome around 39 million visitors this year, according to Macau Government Tourism Office (MGTO) director Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes. Speaking to local media at the 11th Global Tourism Economy Forum in Harbin, she said the city had already received 36.5 million visitors from January through November.

Regarding international arrivals, Fernandes said the segment is expected to recover to about 80% of pre-pandemic levels by year-end.

Broadening international appeal

Fernandes said she remains optimistic about attracting more global tourists, noting that Macau is leveraging its own tourism resources while strengthening partnerships within the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area.

The MGTO director added that cooperation with mainland Chinese provinces and cities is also helping broaden Macau’s reach and diversify its source markets.

Looking ahead, Fernandes said the SAR government plans to open tourism and trade offices in Southeast Asia and Northeast Asia next year, in line with the policy address. She described these overseas outposts as “key development hubs” that will support both tourism promotion and business ties.

The strategy also includes expanding online and offline promotion, launching new tourism products, and upgrading traditional offerings to keep them competitive.

high satisfaction ranking

Fernandes also pointed to China’s visa-free transit policy for international travelers as “opening new opportunities” for Macau by making it easier for visitors to include the city in multi-stop itineraries.

She further highlighted a strong endorsement from the mainland market. Macau ranked first on the China Tourism Academy’s “2024 Chinese Travelers’ Outbound Satisfaction Top 10 Destinations” list, released this year.

The city rose from third place in 2023 to first in 2024, driven by high scores for “entertainment and leisure” and the “attitude of local residents,” according to the academy’s survey of outbound Chinese travelers.

Fernandes said maintaining high service standards and meeting rising expectations from both domestic and international visitors will be crucial to sustaining Macau’s tourism growth.

