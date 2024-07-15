PSP fines over 220 jaywalkers in July’s first week

The Public Security Police issued fines to 226 individuals for disregarding pedestrian crossings on local roads from July 1 to 7. Each offender received a fine of MOP300. Authorities are reminding pedestrians to utilize designated crossings when crossing the road and to avoid crossing in a manner that disrupts traffic flow. At the moment, a bill to amend the Road Traffic Law has been submitted by the government to the Legislative Assembly and is being analyzed and discussed. Among the amendments proposed are several related to pedestrian traffic and road crossing, with the government aiming to enforce even stricter laws.

