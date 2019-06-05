PSP officers found to have forged immigration records

Two police officers of the Public Security Police Force (PSP) were discovered to have illegally assisted a mainland man to overstay in Macau. According to the Judiciary Police, the two officers forged entry and exit records for the individual.

The two officers are surnamed Wong and Leong, and both joined the PSP in the 1990s. They were both working for the immigration department.

In addition to the two policemen, four other men were also arrested.

The mainlander who bribed the officers, surnamed Wu, is a junket promoter in Macau.

The remaining three suspects, who acted as middlemen, consist of a businessman and an unemployed man, both local residents, and one businessman from the mainland. Wu is said to have reached the two police officers through these three middlemen.

Wu paid MOP100,000 and then MOP400,000 to different middlemen.

The two PSP officers received a total of MOP100,000 in bribes to assist the mainlander, who often overstayed in Macau, and helped the mainlander forge entry and exit records at least once. JZ