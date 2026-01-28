PSP reports 910 violations at Hengqin Port in 2025

The Public Security Police (PSP) said it recorded 910 violations at Hengqin Port last year, including 82 cases of illegal parking in no-entry zones, along with 30 traffic accidents. Residents told TDM Forum that private cars often block tourist bus loading areas, creating safety risks when buses are reversing. The PSP noted heavy usage during morning peak hours and confirmed continued enforcement. Authorities will assess traffic facilities and work with the Transport Bureau to adjust planning and improve signage.

