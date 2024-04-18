Public buses undergo adjustments as passengers increase in Q1

Bus operator Transmac recorded an average of 300,000 passengers per day in the first quarter of this year, representing a 4% increase compared to the same period in 2019.

Speaking in yesterday’s TDM Radio Forum, the bus firm also noted that the number of passengers transported during the first quarter was similar to the corresponding period in 2019, while the number of passengers paying in cash increased by 4.5% compared to the pre-pandemic period.

As a result, Transmac’s overall capacity has increased by over 10% compared to the pre-pandemic period.

Deputy general manager Lei Kai Kin mentioned that, during peak hours on weekdays, the level of crowding in bus compartments is only 80% of what it was in 2019, indicating that current capacity is sufficient to meet demand.

Lei emphasized that the public bus operator has implemented several measures in response to the increased number of passengers crossing various border checkpoints. These include route adjustments and the introduction of different bus models.

Also, during the forum, Mayling Leong, the general manager of TCM, said that more than 40 bus routes are undergoing trial adjustments, accounting for half of the bus routes in Macau. Among them, 37 will be adjusted starting from this month.

The bus firms’ officials said that with the adjustments, they hope to reduce the difficulties of citizens during peak hours.

Previously, the Transport Bureau (DSAT) has claimed that buses with a stated capacity of 65 passengers may not be overloaded even if “the buses are circulating carrying over 100 passengers.”

According to DSAT, “As loading and unloading of passengers may occur in the course of transporting passengers on public buses, even for a public bus with a capacity of 65 passengers, the total number of passengers carried on a bus trip may exceed 100, but this is not overloading.”

The reply comes following a Times inquiry as it was noted by several readers that several bus routes have been circulating with vehicles full, carrying many more passengers than their stated capacity.

Readers reported, in some cases, as many as 100 passengers on board buses at the same time, namely those en route to the Border Gate. Staff Reporter