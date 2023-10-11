Public hospital’s A&E demand easing, 30% are flu cases

Demand for accident and emergency services at the government hospital declined last week, with approximately 30% of cases related to the flu, local media has reported.

Dr Leong Iek Hou, Division head at the local Centre for Disease Control and Prevention, advised that there was a daily average of 1,050 patients presenting at the Accident and Emergency Department of the Conde São Januário Hospital last week.

While demand was high, it was about 10% lower than the previous week, Leong informed public broadcaster TDM – Radio Macau (Chinese). She also said that 30% of the cases were related to flu, while 20% related to Covid-19.

The public health doctor said that the peak of this year’s second flu season in Macau occurred between June and September, as evidenced by an increase in flu infections in August. She cautioned that the flu season is ongoing, but that this season has been less severe than in April when 50% of daily A&E cases were due to flu.

Leong attributed the recent surge in flu infections to the recent holiday season and corresponding gatherings or travel. While the situation is being monitored, Leong urged the public to maintain personal health.

In the past two weeks, 14,000 flu shots have been administered, the public health official revealed, adding that uptake was high.

Meanwhile, in response to an earlier written inquiry by lawmaker Wong Kit Cheng, Director of Health Alvis Lo was asked about the global prevalence of EG.5 variant of SARS-CoV-2.

Lo pointed out that the variant was detected in Macau in as early as May, accounting for about 5.6% of all cases detected. The prevalence rose to 58% in August.

The pulmonologist cited comments from the World Health Organization, which stated that EG.5 has stronger transmissibility and immune evasion than previous variants, but there is no evidence as yet regarding an “obvious change” in pathogenicity.

He reiterated that nationally, Covid-19 is categorized as a second-tier disease and the focus is on reducing severe cases and deaths.

Regarding a monkeypox case recorded last month, Leong reported that the patient had been discharged after treatment. Close contacts have been identified, the public doctor added.